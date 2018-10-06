

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman is without vital signs after crashing her vehicle into a parked car near the city’s Corso Italia neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

It happened near Greenlaw and Rosemount avenues at around 6:10 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle was travelling northbound when it struck another vehicle parked on the opposite side of the street.

Neither vehicle sustained significant damage in the collision.

More to come…