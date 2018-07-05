

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The 31-year-old man convicted of shooting four people,killing two of them, in a Woodbridge café and illicit gambling hall three years ago, was sentenced to 50 years in prison without parole in a Newmarket court on Wednesday.

Jason Hay was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in May in connection with a shooting at Moka Café in Woodbridge on the morning of June 24, 2015.

Forty-seven-year-old Maria Voci and Christopher Desimone, 24, both of Vaughan, were shot to death.

Two other men suffered critical injuries in the shooting, but recovered.

The getaway vehicle used in the shooting, a black Nissan Versa, was found at a commercial building in Etobicoke on July 2.

More than a month later, on Aug. 14, Hay was found on Highway 400 south of Barrie and arrested in a high-risk takedown by officers from multiple services.

He had a firearm in his possession at the time he was detained, police said at the time.

He has remained in custody since.

A second suspect was detained during the takedown and charged with accessory after the fact.

Justice Laura A. Bird handed Hay two consecutive life sentences for the murders, along with two concurrent life sentences for the attempted murder convictions.

With maximum credit for pre-trial custody taken into account, Hay will not be eligible for parole until approximately his 77th birthday.