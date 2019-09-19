Worker suffers burns in Riverside industrial accident
The scene of an industrial accident at Dundas Street East and Munro Street is pictured Thursday September 19, 2019. (Peter Muscat)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 12:01PM EDT
A worker has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after suffering burns from an electrical incident in Riverside.
The incident happened at Dundas Street East and Munro Street.
The worker suffered second-degree burns after making contact with overhead wires, Toronto police said.
Traffic lights are out at the intersection and police are advising people to take alternate routes to avoid the area.