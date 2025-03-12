Canada is expanding its tariffs on U.S. products. Here’s what they are

Canada has revealed another batch of tariffs on U.S. imports as the ninth day of a North American trade war marches on.

The new tariffs of 25 per cent will affect a total of $29.8 billion in U.S. goods, starting just after midnight Thursday and joining the initial $30 billion in tariffs levied against the United States last week.

Of that $29.8 billion, $12.6 billion will affect American steel products, $3 billion will affect aluminum and $14.2 billion will impact other items including tools, computer and server technology, water heaters, sports equipment and cast-iron products.

The full list of items newly subject to tariffs is shown in the table below:

In addition, the existing $30 billion in tariffs on U.S. goods such as food and drink, furniture and appliances, clothing, home wares and some automotive products remain in effect.

The full list of items subject to Canada’s initial batch of tariffs is shown in the table below:

With files from CTV News' Rachel Aiello