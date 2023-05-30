York Region’s chapter of Pflag is calling on all local Catholic schools to fly the Pride flag in an “act of defiance” against school board trustees who shot down a motion to display the flag outside the York Catholic Education Centre.

At a meeting on Monday night, York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) trustees voted 6 – 4 against flying the Pride Progress flag outside the Aurora building next month.

“The most prevalent argument against last night’s motion to raise the Progress Pride Flag was the idea that raising a flag won’t fix the problems LGBTQ2IA+ students face within the board,” a statement from Plflag York Region read.

“Others belittled our Progress Pride Flag, calling it just a piece of fabric with no ties to our movement. These comments lack a true understanding of our community despite the learning trustees claimed to undertake.”

Pflag, which advocates and offers support for the LGBTQ+ community, went on to say that the trustees are “incapable of fostering an environment in which marginalized communities feel a strong sense of belonging.”

“This school board is unsafe for York Region’s LGBTQ2IA+ community and it is kept unsafe by a group of York Catholic Board Trustees who weaponize their faith against marginalized communities,” the statement read.

Tristan Coolman, president of Pflag York Region, said they are encouraging all schools within the board to fly the rainbow flag despite the board’s decision on Monday.

“The flag itself was created out of an act of protest,” Coolman told CP24 on Tuesday morning, adding that he believes schools would be protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The move by the board has sparked outrage among many members of the community, including former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne, who tweeted about the decision after the vote.

“This is a cowardly, shameful decision,” Wynne’s post read. “It emboldens and validates homophobia and transphobia.”

Police were present for the vote on Monday night after tensions boiled over during a meeting in April. At the meeting last month, those who opposed raising the Pride flag began shouting and refused to leave the building’s atrium until officers arrived.

The chair of the school board will be holding a news conference about the meeting today at 11 a.m.