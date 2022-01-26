A teen suspect is in police custody after threatening on social media they would conduct a mass shooting at a Newmarket elementary school.

York Regional Police say “a young teen student” was detained after posting messages on Facebook about a mass shooting at a school.

“No one was injured, there were no weapons, and the school was closed,” York Regional Police said on Twitter.

Clearmeadow Public School said it would switch all classes to remote learning on Wednesday.

York Region District School Board said it was made aware of threats against the school overnight and decided to close the school temporarily.

"We have confirmed with York Regional Police that there is no threat to the school and regular operations will resume tomorrow."

Multiple parents flagged to CTV News Toronto a Facebook post calling for a “Columbine 2.0 in Canada” and asking people not to attend the school on Wednesday.