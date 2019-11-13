

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A third suspect, a youth, has been arrested and charged in connection with last month’s mass shooting in an apartment hallway in Toronto’s Greenhills neighbourhood that left five teens injured.

At about 7:30 p.m. on the day before Halloween, police said five teenagers were in the hallway of an apartment building on Clearview Heights Drive, near Black Creek and Trethewey drives, when a group of armed suspects opened a nearby stairwell door and opened fire.

In surveillance camera footage obtained by CTV News Toronto earlier this month, the suspects are seen firing as many as 20 rounds at close range at the teens, with one of the victims pushing their hand back into the doorway as the shots rang out.

Two females, ages 16 and 17, two 16-year-old boys, and an 18-year-old man, were injured in the shooting but all are expected to survive.

On Nov. 3, a suspect identified as Andre Cunningham, 20, was arrested and charged with 16 offences including five counts of attempted murder.

Three days later, a second suspect was arrested in Barrie for an unrelated matter.

Twenty-one-year-old Malik Mohamed was also charged with five counts of attempted murder, along with 13 other offences.

On Nov. 11, a joint group of police from Toronto and Barrie raided a home in that city and found a young person allegedly involved in the Clearview Heights Drive shooting.

Officers allegedly also located a quantity of cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun inside.

The youth, who cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with five counts of attempted murder along with 12 other offences.

He appeared in youth court at 311 Jarvis Street on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 416-808-1200.