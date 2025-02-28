Bonnie Crombie loses her own riding but commits to staying on as Liberal leader

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie speaks on stage at her campaign headquarters during the Ontario provincial election in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, February 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie has lost her own riding of Mississauga East-Cooksville, after nearly two years of leadership in the party’s top position.

The loss comes as a major disappointment for the former mayor of Mississauga, a city that she led for 10 years.

Winning the seat was none other than Sylvia Gualtieri, who is also the mother-in-law of Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

After a disappointing election night for Bonnie Crombie, she has announced that after nearly two years, she will be “staying on” as leader of the Liberal Party.

Crombie made the announcement during her concession speech at the Mississauga Convention Centre. Her party won enough seats to regain official party status, but not enough to return as the official opposition at Queen’s Park.

Crombie’s response to the loss

Crombie acknowledged the setback but emphasized the progress her party has made.

“People counted us out, they said the Ontario Liberal Party was dead, tonight you proved them wrong,” she said.

“The Ontario Liberal Party is back to official party status — that’s a big milestone.”

“We increased our share of the vote substantially… this is a building block for us.”

Looking ahead

Despite the personal loss, Crombie remains committed to leading the party forward.

“Tonight, let’s celebrate all our new MPPs coming back and let’s celebrate coming back to party status so that tomorrow we can get back to work and make sure those other guys do their job.”

She also took aim at the Progressive Conservatives, criticizing their governance.

“You promised to protect Ontario but you neglected Ontario,” she said.

“Ontario, I am here and I commit to you today that I will stay on.”

Crombie added that while her party didn’t win the election, the results mark a step forward in rebuilding the Liberal brand in Ontario. More details on her next steps as leader are expected in the coming days.