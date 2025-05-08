Four small modular reactors at Darlington to cost $21 billion to build

Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Ontario is set to spend nearly $21 billion to build four small modular reactors east of Toronto.

Officials say construction on the first modular reactor at the site of the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station will begin this year and should be completed by 2030.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission approved Ontario Power Generation’s plan last month to build the first of four reactors at the site in Bowmanville, Ont.

The Independent Electricity System Operator said last year electricity demand is expected to increase by 75 per cent by 2050.

The moves are part of a larger push from Energy Minister Stephen Lecce to rely even more heavily on nuclear generation to power the province’s growing electricity demands.

The plan also includes exploring a new, large-scale plant at Bruce Power in Tiverton, Ont., considering a new nuclear plant near Port Hope, Ont., and refurbishing units at the Pickering nuclear plant to extend its lifespan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2025.