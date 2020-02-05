

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Argonauts have signed veteran American defensive back Tommie Campbell and Canadian receiver Natey Adjei.

Campbell, 32, was released by the Alouettes last week after spending two years in Montreal. He began his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders in 2016 after five years in the NFL with Tennessee and Jacksonville.

Last season, Campbell was named a CFL East all-star after recording 66 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 16 games.

"He's a very good fit for how we plan to play," said Argos vice president of player personnel John Murphy. "What we're asking him to do, he'll ideally fit in. We know how productive he's been."

Adjei, a native of Mississauga, Ont., spent the first two seasons of his CFL career with the Argos after being drafted 22nd overall by Toronto in the 2013 draft.

The 30-year-old Adjei spent the past four seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos, who released him recently.

Last season, Adjei set career highs in receptions (58), receiving yards (534) and touchdowns (two).

The Argos also signed American defensive lineman Obinna Iheoma and released Canadian receiver Alex Charette.

BOMBERS SIGN PAIR

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American offensive linemen Kevin Lawrence and Jarell Broxton.

Lawrence started all 12 games in his senior year last season at Rhode Island.

Broxton is a former Big 12 all-star at Baylor. He signed with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and spent most of that season on their practice roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.