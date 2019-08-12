Argos trade DE Lemon to B.C. Lions for DT Coleman, 2020 draft pick
Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Cleyon Laing (90) celebrates a quarterback sack with defensive lineman Shawn Lemon (40) during first half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in the 105th Grey Cup Sunday November 26, 2017 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 11:06AM EDT
TORONTO -- Shawn Lemon is back with the B.C. Lions.
The Lions acquired the veteran defensive end from the Toronto Argonauts on Monday for defensive tackle Davon Coleman and a conditional 2020 eighth-round draft pick. Both players are Americans.
The six-foot, 250-pound Lemon had 10 sacks in 13 games with B.C. last season. Lemon had 15 tackles and a sack in four contests this year with Toronto, who also dealt Lemon to the Lions in 2018.
Coleman, 28, registered 13 tackles, two sacks and an interception in eight games with B.C. He was a CFL all-star last season after recording 57 tackles, eight sacks and two interceptions.