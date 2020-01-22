

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk will replace Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis this week.

The Maple Leafs announced on Wednesday that Matthews is still nursing a wrist injury and thus he will not be “actively participating in any on-ice events” during the festivities at Entreprise Center. However, the team added that Matthews will still travel to St. Louis and attend the league's mid-season showcase.

The 22-year-old remains day-to-day as he receives acute treatment for an ongoing wrist condition.

His absence will allow Brady Tkachuk to join his brother Matthew, a member of the Calgary Flames, as first time all-stars.

Both Brady and Matthew grew up in St. Louis, Mo. The Tkachuk family settled there while their father, Keith, played for the Blues for nine seasons from 2001-2010.

The Senators sophomore also joins teammate Anthony Duclair on the Atlantic Division roster for the All-Star Game.

In just his second season in the league, Tkachuk has recorded 15 goals and 27 points in 48 games this season.

Matthews, who has played in all 49 games for Toronto, has scored a team-leading 34 goals and 57 points.

Forward Mitch Marner and goaltender Frederik Andersen will be the lone representatives on the ice for the Maple Leafs during the league's All-Star Weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22 2020.