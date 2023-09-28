

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Brandon Belt smashed a three-run home run as the Blue Jays topped the New York Yankees 6-0 on Thursday as Toronto took a step toward clinching a post-season berth.

The win gave the Blue Jays a one-game lead over the Houston Astros in the race for the American League's second wild card.

It also gave Toronto a two-game lead over the Seattle Mariners, who hosted the Texas Rangers later Thursday.

Daulton Varsho and Matt Chapman both had home runs as Toronto (88-71) shook off a two-game scoring drought. Cavan Biggio added an RBI single.

Chris Bassitt (16-8) pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out 12. The quality start gave him 200 innings on the season and a career high 16 wins. Relievers Yimi Garcia and Tim Mayza preserved the victory.

Luke Weaver (3-6) struck out six but gave up two runs on six hits and a walk over four innings as New York (81-78) had its three-game win streak snapped. Greg Weissert, Zach McAllister and Yoendrys Gomez came on in relief.

Biggio and Alejandro Kirk had back-to-back singles in the second inning for the Blue Jays . It was the first time Toronto had consecutive hits since the ninth inning of Sunday's 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Although the Blue Jays couldn't capitalize on Biggio and Kirk's hits, they finally broke their 20-inning scoring drought when Varsho led off the third with a home run. His 19th of the season came on an 89 m.p.h. cutter from Weaver, flying 380 feet to deep right field.

Bassitt protected Toronto's narrow lead in the fourth, inducing a flyout by Austin Wells, then striking out Giancarlo Stanton and Oswaldo Cabrera. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said before the game that he was glad that it was Bassitt's turn in the rotation since he could always be relied on in important games.

“He's always got the ball when we need a win,” said Scheider. “He's stepped up pretty consistently. He's been an innings eater. He's an ultimate competitor, teammate.”

Chapman rewarded Bassitt's fine pitching in the bottom of the fourth, keeping his 16th home run of the season inside the right-foul netting for a 2-0 Toronto lead. The solo shot travelled 346 feet on a 93.2 m.p.h. four-seam fastball from Weaver.

The Blue Jays tacked on another run in the fifth. Bo Bichette singled and then stole second with two outs. Biggio's basehit dropped into shallow centre field with the all-star shortstop crossing the plate standing up.

Belt poured it on in the sixth. Varsho drew a one-out walk and then fellow outfielder George Springer singled. That brought Belt to the plate.

McAllister got two strikes on the veteran designated hitter, but Belt made no mistake on the third pitch. He launched a 92.2 m.p.h. sinker 409 feet to deep right field, giving the Blue Jays a commanding 6-0 lead.

Bassitt struck out Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the eighth, reaching the 200-inning milestone. The 36,657 fans at Rogers Centre gave him a standing ovation as he was pulled from the game after fanning Judge.

BO FOURTH - Bichette was fourth in the Blue Jays ' batting order for the first time this season. Bichette was moved down from his usual spot hitting second because Schneider wanted to shake things up after Toronto was shut out by the Yankees in the first two games of their three-game set. Bichette went 2-for-4 in the game with a run and a stolen base but didn't drive in any runs.

ON DECK - Hyun Jin Ryu (3-3) is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Friday as Toronto opens its final series of the regular season.

Schneider said that left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (10-6) may go instead. He also said that ace Kevin Gausman (12-9) is preparing to pitch in Sunday's regular-season finale.

Aaron Civale (7-4) will take the mound for Tampa Bay. The Rays have already clinched a playoff spot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.