Bills re-sign linebacker Lorenzo Alexander to one-year deal
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner, left, is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 11:41AM EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have re-signed veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander to a one-year contract.
The signing Wednesday comes as no surprise after both sides ended the season openly discussing the likelihood of the 35-year-old returning for a third season in Buffalo.
Alexander is a 12-year NFL veteran who said he wanted to play one more season and preferred it being in Buffalo.
He provides the Bills versatility because he is able to play various defensive and special teams positions. He also is a respected team leader, who will be asked to further fill that role following defensive tackle Kyle Williams' retirement.
Alexander finished last year with 6 1/2 sacks and a career-best two interceptions while starting eight of 16 games.