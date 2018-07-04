Blue Jays make several roster moves before game against Mets
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Luis Santos reacts on the field during spring training baseball practice, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 4:26PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays selected right-handers Luis Santos and Rhiner Cruz to the active roster ahead of Wednesday's home game against the New York Mets.
The Blue Jays also designated right-hander Preston Guilmet for assignment and optioned left-hander Tim Mayza to triple-A Buffalo.
Santos was 2-2 with a 2.52 earned-run average over 17 appearances with the Bisons while Cruz was 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA in six games.
Guilmet made eight appearances with the Blue Jays, posting an 0-1 mark and 11.70 ERA.
Mayza was 1-0 with a 3.75 ERA in 12 games with Toronto.