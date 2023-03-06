

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Blue Jays scored six runs in the second inning and another seven in the seventh en route to a 16-4 drubbing of the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Sunday.

Otto Lopez and Orelvis Martinez drove in three runs apiece to lead the way for Toronto, which has won three in a row.

Kyle Schwarber put the Phillies on the board first with a two-run home run at the top of the first inning.

After Matt Chapman drove Bo Bichette home later in the first, six different players recorded RBIs for the Blue Jays in the second. Philadelphia made it a 7-4 game with two runs in the sixth, but were met with a quick response in the seventh.

Jose Berrios started for Toronto, pitching three innings that consisted of two strikeouts, a walk and two runs allowed.

The Blue Jays (6-3) next play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday in Bradenton, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2023.