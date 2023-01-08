

The Canadian Press





Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York might emit the most emotion and the loudest cheers in its near 50-year history today.

The N-F-L's Buffalo Bills will be wearing a number-3 patch to honour their teammate Damar Hamlin when they take the field against the New England Patriots (1 p-m ET).

Fans will see the Bills' first game since millions saw Hamlin collapse and suffer cardiac arrest after completing a tackle in Monday night's televised game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin's doctors yesterday described his neurological function as "excellent" and he continues to breathe on his own, but remains in critical condition in Ohio.