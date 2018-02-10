

Mark McMorris, The Canadian Press





PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Mark McMorris admits there have been some "low times" in the last year.

The Regina snowboarder was in a hospital bed last March after a life-threatening backcountry crash, unsure that his career would continue because his injuries were so severe.

That he even was able to compete at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics seemed superhuman given how badly he was hurt. The fact he reached the podium in men's slopestyle Sunday justified all the hard work and pain he endured in his recovery.

"It's been some low times, but these high times make it worthwhile," said McMorris. "I'm glad I pulled through that last injury to be here because this is pretty special."

McMorris captured his second straight Olympic bronze medal, finishing behind teammate Max Parrot and American gold medallist Redmond Gerard.

The silver and bronze were Canada's first medals of the Games.

McMorris, 24, had been sitting atop the standings after his second-run score of 85.20 before Gerard surpassed him with 87.16 points in his final attempt. McMorris fell in his final trip down the course.

Parrot fell in his first two runs but nailed his third to bump McMorris out of the silver medal position with a score of 86.00.

"It's my first Olympic medal, so it's a little check next to that," said Parrot. "It's mission accomplished for me here. I'm really happy."

In the crash last March near Whistler, McMorris suffered breaks to his jaw and left arm, a ruptured spleen, a stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung. He spent 10 days in hospital and was on a liquid diet for six weeks.

From the start of his recovery, he was determined to get back to his previous snowboarding form. McMorris showed he could do it by winning a World Cup just eight months after the crash.

He won bronze four years ago at the Sochi Games when slopestyle made its Olympic debut. McMorris revealed afterwards he had broken his rib two weeks earlier.

The women's slopestyle qualification is set for Monday afternoon in Pyeongchang. The final rounds will go Tuesday morning.

Most of the slopestyle competitors will also compete in the big air event in Pyeongchang, a new addition to the Olympic program for 2018. The big air finals are set for Feb. 23-24 at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre.