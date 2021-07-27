Canadian weightlifter Charron wins Canada's second gold in Tokyo
The Canadian Press
TOKYO -- Weightlifter Maude Charron has won Canada's second gold medal at the Tokyo Games.
Charron, from Rimouski, Que., finished first in the women's 64-kilogram competition after a successful lift of 131 kilograms on her third and final clean and jerk attempt.
Charron also had the highest score in the snatch phase, lifting 105 kilograms. Her total of 236 points over the two phases was four better than silver medallist Giorgia Bordignon of Italy.
Wen-Huei Chen of Taiwan finished third.
Charron's gold is Canada's second of the games after swimmer Maggie Mac Neil won the women's 100-metre butterfly on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021.