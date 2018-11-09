

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have placed veteran centre Tomas Plekanec on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract.

The Canadiens announced the move Friday.

Plekanec suited up for his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 15, scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings.

But he has had trouble finding playing time with the Canadiens, who are proving to be deeper down the middle than expected with 18-year-old Jesperi Kotkaniemi making the team out of training camp and Max Domi finding success after moving to centre from the wing.

Plekanec has suited up only three times this season, and hasn't played since Oct. 17.

The 36-year-old from Kladno, Czech Republic, has 233 goals and 375 assists over 1,001 NHL games. Almost all of his NHL career has been with the Canadiens, other than a 17-game stint with Toronto at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Plekanec has also played in 94 career playoff games, and registered 53 points (18 goals, 35 assists). He had two goals and two assists in seven playoff games with Toronto last season, and the rest of his post-season production came with the Habs.

The Canadiens selected Plekanec in the third round (71st overall) of the 2001 draft.