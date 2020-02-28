

The Canadian Press





David Ayres became the talk of hockey when the emergency backup goaltender backstopped the Carolina Hurricanes to a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Now his moment has been enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame .

Ayres was at the Hall of Fame in Toronto today as the stick he used in Carolina's 6-3 win against the Maple Leafs last weekend was put on display.

The 42-year-old Zamboni driver from Whitby, Ontario, was pressed into action after the Hurricanes lost netminders James Reimer and Petr Mrazek (muh-RAZ'-ik) to injury.

Ayres became a hockey celebrity after making eight saves in the win, and he said he's glad people are enjoying his positive story.