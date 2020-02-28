David Ayres' stick used to beat Leafs put on display at Hockey Hall of Fame
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 3:51PM EST
David Ayres became the talk of hockey when the emergency backup goaltender backstopped the Carolina Hurricanes to a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Now his moment has been enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Ayres was at the Hall of Fame in Toronto today as the stick he used in Carolina's 6-3 win against the Maple Leafs last weekend was put on display.
The 42-year-old Zamboni driver from Whitby, Ontario, was pressed into action after the Hurricanes lost netminders James Reimer and Petr Mrazek (muh-RAZ'-ik) to injury.
Ayres became a hockey celebrity after making eight saves in the win, and he said he's glad people are enjoying his positive story.
Ayres said he had never been to the Hockey Hall of Fame at its current location before today, but now that he's a part of it he might visit more often.