

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece as the Minnesota Twins beat Toronto 9-3 on Friday night to end the Blue Jays ' eight-game winning streak.

Byron Buxton also went deep for the visitors, who outhit Toronto 12-4.

Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave up homers to George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., in his three-inning season debut. The Minnesota bullpen took care of the rest, holding the Blue Jays without a hit over the remaining six frames.

It was just the fourth loss in 16 games for Toronto (30-21). The Blue Jays fell to 17-9 at Rogers Centre this season.

Minnesota (31-23), currently tops in the American League Central, ended its three-game losing skid. Jharel Cotton (1-1) worked two shutout innings of relief while Jovani Moran, Tyler Duffey, Joe Smith and Griffin Jax each tossed one inning.

Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi (2-2) struggled early as he gave up three straight one-out hits. A Garlick homer was sandwiched by a pair of singles as Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

Springer answered in the bottom half by hitting his 49th career leadoff homer, moving him into fourth place on Major League Baseball's all-time list.

Bo Bichette followed with a double and scored on a single by Teoscar Hernandez, who entered play on a 10-for-26 tear over his last seven games.

Kikuchi gave up solo shots in each of the next two innings. Miranda restored Minnesota's lead and Garlick went deep again for his sixth homer of the year.

Guerrero cut Minnesota's lead to 4-3 with a laser of a solo shot in the third inning. The 421-foot homer left his bat with a game-high exit velocity of 114.4 miles per hour.

Kikuchi lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and four earned runs. He had six strikeouts. Gonzalez, meanwhile, allowed four hits, three earned runs and had one strikeout.

Miranda padded the Twins' lead in the sixth inning with a two-run shot off reliever Trevor Richards. It was his fourth homer of the year.

Another insurance run came in the eighth against Andrew Vazquez. Nick Gordon was hit by a pitch, took second on a balk, stole third and scored on an infield single.

Buxton put the game away with a two-run shot in the ninth inning off Jeremy Beasley.

The game took three hours, two minutes to play.

RYU UPDATE

Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss “multiple” weeks after an MRI exam revealed a forearm strain and elbow inflammation. Ryu was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Ross Stripling will move from the bullpen to the starting rotation while Ryu is out, manager Charlie Montoyo said before the game. Stripling covered Ryu's starts when the southpaw was on the IL for almost a month earlier in the season.

LOOK OUT BELOW

Before Garlick hit his second homer, he launched a foul ball that landed in the 300-level press box near the left-field foul screen.

The ball hit the bicycle helmet of Associated Press reporter Ian Harrison, sending it and his sunglasses tumbling over the ledge to the seats below.

A spectator caught the helmet and put it on his head to the delight of the fans in the section. Harrison walked down moments later to give the fan the ball and gather his belongings.

PRIDE WEEKEND

Announced attendance was 27,753 on the first night of a two-day Pride Weekend celebration at Rogers Centre. “Forte -- Toronto Gay Men's Chorus” sang the national anthems.

COMING UP

Toronto's Jose Berrios (3-2, 5.62 ERA) was scheduled to start Saturday against fellow right-hander Dylan Bundy (3-2, 4.76).

Kevin Gausman (5-3, 2.51) is tabbed for the three-game series finale on Sunday. The Twins will counter with southpaw Devin Smeltzer (2-0, 1.50).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2022.