Former Blue Jay Kevin Pillar gets $1 million salary in new deal with Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox's Kevin Pillar rounds third as Martín Maldonado flies out during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Published Monday, March 25, 2024 9:04PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) — Outfielder Kevin Pillar's one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox calls for a $1 million salary while in the major leagues and $180,000 while assigned to the minors.
Pillar could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $50,000 for 150 and each additional 25 through 375.
Pillar was in camp on a minor league deal that called for a $3 million salary if added to the 40-man roster but he was cut on Friday. Chicago announced on Sunday that it had agreed to a big league deal with the 35-year-old.
The 11-year veteran, who spent seven seasons with Toronto, played for Atlanta last year, hitting .228 with nine homers and 32 RBIs in 81 games.
Chicago also agreed to a minor league contract with outfielder Robbie Grossman.