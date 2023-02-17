

The Canadian Press





The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed veteran American defensive back Chris Edwards on Friday.

The 30-year-old started 13 games last season for the Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts, registering 37 tackles (three tackles for loss), two interceptions, two touchdowns and a forced fumble.

Edwards is entering his sixth CFL season, having spent time with the Argos (2021-22), B.C. Lions (2019) and Edmonton (2017-18).

The six-foot-two, 217-pound Edwards has registered 195 total tackles, four sacks, nine interceptions, five TDs and five forced fumbles. He was a CFL all-star in 2021.

The Ticats also signed Canadian receiver receiver Chris Osei-Kusi. The 25-year-old Brampton, Ont., native had six catches for 79 yards in 17 regular-season games last season with the Edmonton Elks.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound receiver has appeared in 22 career regular-season games with Edmonton (2021-22) and Montreal (2021), recording six receptions for 79 yards and seven special-teams tackles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023.