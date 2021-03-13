

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Adam Lowry scored the winner in the third period and added an assist Saturday as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in the rubber match of their three-game series.

Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton, also with a goal and an assist each, while Nikolaj Ehlers and Paul Stastny provided the rest of the offence for Winnipeg (17-8-2). Laurent Brossoit, who got the start for the visitors in place of Connor Hellebuyck, stopped 20 shots.

William Nylander and Jake Muzzin replied for Toronto (19-8-2), while Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for the North Division leaders.

The Leafs, who beat Winnipeg 4-3 in overtime Thursday after dropping three straight in regulation, have a quick turnaround with a game against the Senators in Ottawa on Sunday, while the Jets welcome the Montreal Canadiens for a pair beginning Monday.

Lowry snapped a 2-2 tie at 7:39 of the third after Andersen couldn't control a dump in at the side of his net. Appleton was quickest to the loose puck and feathered a pass through the legs of Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott for Lowry to bury his fifth of the season and first in 20 games.

Winnipeg stretched that lead to 4-2 on the power play with 5:26 left in regulation when Ehlers, who had two goals and an assist Thursday, ripped his 14th past Andersen.

The Jets got a 5-on-3 man advantage after Zach Hyman went off for interference and Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was assessed a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Scheifele promptly put things out of reach with 3:28 left when he scored his 12th - and first in eight games - upstairs.

Winnipeg went up 1-0 just 1:41 into the second when Lowry's pass in front went in off a streaking Appleton's skate alone in front for his eighth.

The Jets got their first power play of the night when Zach Bogosian slashed Blake Wheeler on a partial breakaway, but the Leafs registered the team's first short-handed goal of the season when Muzzin joined the rush and took a feed from Mitch Marner before burying his second upstairs at 5:03.

Mathieu Perreault then came close to getting the visitors back in front only to see his shot off a scramble go under Andersen and miss the net.

After watching Hellebuyck frustrate the Leafs much of the last two games - Toronto outshot Winnipeg a combined 77-50 and held a 142-83 edge in attempts on goal against the reigning Vezina Trophy winner - Brossoit didn't look great on Nylander's go-ahead effort 2:09 later when he faked pass on a 2-on-1 before firing his 12th off the backup netminder's stick.

But the Jets made it 2-2 with 3:26 left in the period when Stastny tipped his ninth past Andersen following Scheifele's initial shot.

The Leafs appeared to go ahead at 1:25 of the opening period when Pierre Engvall popped the top off Brossoit's water bottle with what would have been the game's first shot, but the Jets correctly challenged for a Toronto hand pass earlier in the sequence.

Ehlers fired high over Andersen's net on a 2-on-1 break a couple of minutes later before the Leafs goaltender denied Andrew Copp on another odd-man rush late to close out a relatively uneventful first.

Notes: Toronto forward Joe Thornton played the 1,653rd regular-season game of his career to pass Mark Recchi and into sole possession of sixth on the NHL's all-time list. ... Muzzin's goal was also his first in 20 games. ... Winnipeg defenceman Logan Stanley picked up his first NHL point with the second assist on Stastny's equalizer in the second. ... The Leafs and Jets play six more times over the next six weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021.