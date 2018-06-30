

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - As speculation continues to swirl about where prized centre John Tavares will land, a couple of NHL teams made lesser moves ahead of the start of free agency.

The Winnipeg Jets traded backup goalie Steve Mason to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday in a deal that clears salary cap space, while a source said defenceman Mike Green had agreed to a new two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings - removing one of the top pending free agent blue liners from the market.

While those moves were noteworthy with NHL free agency set to open Sunday, Tavares remains by far the biggest fish in the pond.

The 27-year-old has spent nine seasons with the New York Islanders after they drafted him first overall in 2009, but will hit the market unless the two sides can come to an agreement.

Tavares and his representatives spoke with six teams - including the Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs - at a Los Angeles office earlier this week.

He had until 12 a.m. ET on Sunday to ink a contract extension that includes an eighth year with the Islanders.

Tavares , who could still sign a seven-year deal with the Islanders after the deadline or with any club for the same term once free agency opens at noon Sunday, has the fifth-most goals in the NHL since entering the league with 272.

Signing the native of nearby Mississauga, Ont., would be a coup for Toronto, which missed out on Steven Stamkos two years ago when that superstar centre decided to stick with the Tampa Bay Lightning rather than test free agency.

It also wouldn't come cheap and could present a salary squeeze in the near future for the Leafs with young stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander, who is poised to become a restricted free agent, all due big raises.

As for the Jets, they cleared crucial salary cap space by getting rid of Mason, but had to also surrender winger Joel Armia and two draft picks for a low-level defence prospect to get the deal done with the Canadiens for their overpriced second-string netminder.

Getting Mason's US$4.1-million cap hit off the books next season could pave the way for the Jets to re-sign veteran centre Paul Stastny, who was acquired from the St. Louis Blues at the trade deadline on an expiring contract.

Mason was put on waivers by Montreal for purpose of a buyout a few hours after the trade, while the Minnesota Wild did the same with regards to forward Tyler Ennis. Both moves were confirmed to The Associated Press by a source.

Green, 32, re-upped with the Red Wings on a deal also confirmed by an AP source that will count for $5.375 million against the cap each of the next two seasons.

Viewed as one of the top pending free agent defenceman after former teammate John Carlson re-signed with the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals, Green made $6 million each of the last three seasons.