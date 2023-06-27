

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada Basketball says Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez will replace Nick Nurse as the head coach of the Canadian men's basketball team.

Canada Basketball says an official announcement will be issued Wednesday morning, but noted that Nurse recently stepped down from the position.

Nurse was recently named head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers after five seasons with the Toronto Raptors.

During his time with the Raptors, Nurse won one NBA Championship and led the team to playoffs in three of his five seasons at the helm.

He joined Team Canada in 2019 while also serving as the head coach for the Raptors.

Fernandez joined the Sacramento Kings as an associate head coach last season after six years as an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.