Jordi Fernandez replaces Nick Nurse as Canadian men's basketball head coach
FILE - Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez, filling in for coach Mike Brown, talks with guards De'Aaron Fox (5) and Kevin Huerter (9) during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. The Nuggets won 113-106. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2023 6:23PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 27, 2023 7:31PM EDT
TORONTO - Canada Basketball says Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez will replace Nick Nurse as the head coach of the Canadian men's basketball team.
Canada Basketball says an official announcement will be issued Wednesday morning, but noted that Nurse recently stepped down from the position.
Nurse was recently named head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers after five seasons with the Toronto Raptors.
During his time with the Raptors, Nurse won one NBA Championship and led the team to playoffs in three of his five seasons at the helm.
He joined Team Canada in 2019 while also serving as the head coach for the Raptors.
Fernandez joined the Sacramento Kings as an associate head coach last season after six years as an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.