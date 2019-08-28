

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Matt Joyce homered as part of a five-run second inning, then added an RBI single in the seventh as the Atlanta Braves downed the Toronto Blue Jays 9-4 on Wednesday to split their two-game interleague series.

Freddie Freeman also homered and hit a run-scoring single for the Braves (81-54), Ronald Acuna Jr. had a two-run double and former Blue Jay Adeiny Hechavarria drove in a pair.

Atlanta scored most of its runs over two innings, with three big ones coming in the seventh after Toronto (54-81) had brought the game within one.

Mike Foltynewicz allowed three runs - two earned - and eight hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Reliever Luke Jackson (8-2) earned the win.

Jacob Waguespack (4-2) allowed five runs - three earned - and gave up six hits with two walks and two strikeouts in just three innings of work. The rookie right-hander was coming off a stellar outing in Los Angeles last week, where he held the MLB-best Dodgers to one hit and a walk over seven scoreless innings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continued his hot streak with two hits, including a run-scoring single. The rookie superstar is batting .367 (47 for 128) over his last 34 games.

Joyce led off the second inning with a solo shot and Rafael Ortega doubled in a run to give Atlanta a 2-0 before Waguespack could record an out in the frame. Acuna's double cashed in two more runs and a Freeman single plated another for a 5-0 lead.

Waguespack, who was further hindered by a fielding error from Guerrero, finally got out of the inning when the ninth batter, former Blue Jay Josh Donaldson, grounded out.

Toronto scored two runs in the fourth on a Brandon Drury groundout and a passed ball, and Randal Grichuk added an RBI double the following inning. Guerrero's single in the sixth cut Toronto's deficit to 5-4, but that's as close as they'd get.

Jays reliever Jason Adams opened the seventh with two walks and a hit by pitch to load the bases. He was replaced by Neil Ramirez, but all three runs scored.

Freeman hit his 35th homer of the season, a solo shot, off Buddy Boshers in the ninth.

Donaldson made his return to Rogers Centre Tuesday night for the first time since the Blue Jays traded him to Cleveland last September. He received a standing ovation from the crowd of 23,112 in his first at bat.

The 2015 AL MVP with Toronto went 0 for 7 with a pair of walks over the two-game series.