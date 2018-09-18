Justus Sheffield brought up to Yankees, could make debut
In this July 15, 2018, file photo, U.S. pitcher Justus Sheffield works against the World Team in the second inning during the All-Star Futures baseball game, at Nationals Park in Washington. Left-hander Justus Sheffield was put on the major league roster by the New York Yankees and could make his major league debut this week. The 22-year-old is nephew of former Yankees outfielder Gary Sheffield. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 11:59AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Left-hander Justus Sheffield was put on the major league roster by the New York Yankees and could make his major league debut this week.
The 22-year-old Sheffield was 6-4 with a 2.56 ERA in 15 starts and five relief appearances for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre this year after going 1-2 with a 2.25 ERA in five starts for Double-A Trenton. New York moved him to the bullpen in late August as preparation for a possible callup as a reliever.
Sheffield was selected by Cleveland with the 31st overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft and was acquired by the Yankees in the July 2016 trade that sent left-hander Andrew Miller to the Indians.
Outfielder Clint Frazier, also obtained by New York in that trade, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to open a spot for Sheffield, whose contract was selected to the 40-man roster. Frazier has been bothered by a concussion since spring training.
New York also recalled right-hander Domingo German from Scranton before Tuesday's series opener against Boston.