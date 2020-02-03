Late-arriving Maple Leafs winger Kasperi Kapanen contrite after scratch
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Kasperi Kapanen (24), of Finland, chases the puck against Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 1:43PM EST
TORONTO - The Maple Leafs sent Kasperi Kapanen a strong message.
Now it's up to him to respond.
Toronto scratched the speedy winger for Saturday night's game against the Ottawa Senators after Kapanen showed up late for the previous day's 12 p.m. practice.
He didn't take part in warmups and watched the Leafs' 2-1 overtime victory from the press box.
"They felt like sitting me out was something I deserved, and I agree," the 23-year-old said following Monday's morning skate. "I've just got to take responsibility for that."
Kapanen was set to return to the lineup Monday against the Florida Panthers in a key matchup in the Atlantic Division playoff race.