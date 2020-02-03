

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Maple Leafs sent Kasperi Kapanen a strong message.

Now it's up to him to respond.

Toronto scratched the speedy winger for Saturday night's game against the Ottawa Senators after Kapanen showed up late for the previous day's 12 p.m. practice.

He didn't take part in warmups and watched the Leafs' 2-1 overtime victory from the press box.

"They felt like sitting me out was something I deserved, and I agree," the 23-year-old said following Monday's morning skate. "I've just got to take responsibility for that."

Kapanen was set to return to the lineup Monday against the Florida Panthers in a key matchup in the Atlantic Division playoff race.