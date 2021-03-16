

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas says he will explore every opportunity available to improve his team ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

And because of the 14-day quarantine, any player acquired from a U.S.-based franchise would have to observe before joining Toronto's roster due to COVID-19 restrictions, the sooner the better.

Dubas spoke with reporters on a video conference call for nearly 40 minutes today with the Leafs just past the midway point of league's pandemic-shortened season.

Despite some recent struggles that have seen Toronto drop five of its last six games in regulation, the Leafs remain atop the North Division standings in terms of points (40) and points percentage (.667).

Dubas said trade conversations up to now have largely revolved around adding a forward prior to the April 12 deadline.

Asked if he would be willing to part with one of Toronto's top prospects to make that happen, he simply responded: "Yes."