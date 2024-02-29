

The Canadian Press





Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin is back with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto acquired Lyubushkin and the rights to forward Kirill Slepets on Thursday night in a three-team deal that also involved the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes.

Anaheim will receive Toronto’s 2025 third-round pick and retain 50 per cent of Lyubushkin’s salary. Carolina obtains a 2024 sixth-round selection and retains 50 per cent of Lyubushkin’s remaining salary.

The average annual value of the contract with the Maple Leafs will be US$687,500.

Lyubushkin, 29, has appeared in 55 games for Anaheim this season, recording four assists. The six-foot-two, 200-pound Russian was previously with Toronto during the 2021-22 season.

Lyubushkin originally joined the Arizona Coyotes as a free agent in May 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.