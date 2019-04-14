

The Associated Press





PARIS - Ethiopia secured a men's and women's double at the Paris Marathon on Sunday, with Abrha Milaw and Gelete Burka winning in chilly and damp conditions.

Milaw won the men's race in a time of 2 hours, 7 minutes and five seconds, with countryman Asefa Mengistu 20 seconds behind in second place and Keynan Paul Lonyangata - winner of the past two editions - third in 2:07.29.

Burka, meanwhile, clocked 2 hours, 22 minutes, 47 seconds in a podium sweep for Ethiopia. Azmera Gebru crossed the line in second place, five seconds behind, and Azmera Abreha was 48 seconds behind Burka in third spot.

The spotlight was also on French runner Clemence Calvin, who competed after a French administrative court lifted her provisional ban and placed fourth. She was provisionally suspended by the French anti-doping agency (AFLD) on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing a doping test last month in Morocco.

But France's highest administrative court, the Council of State, issued an emergency ruling late Friday stipulating Calvin had not been given the chance to properly defend herself. She set a new French record of 2:34:41.

“Of course it's been a difficult week,” said Calvin, adding that she encountered only “three or four detractors” on the course.