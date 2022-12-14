

Marisela Amador, The Canadian Press





It began with laughter, singing and chanting Wednesday in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood, but after France went ahead 2-0 late in their World Cup semifinal, fans of Morocco had to accept their team's dream run was over.

At one packed café on Jean Talon Street, many people got up and left after France scored its second goal, unable to watch the final minutes that clinched the game for the defending World Cup champions.

They had arrived hoping for more history, after Morocco became the first Arab or African country to ever make it this far in the tournament. At Café Sable d'Or — usually frequented almost exclusively by men — young children and women sat around its small tables, eagerly watching the match.

“They are winning, but we can still come back," Mohamed Reffi said after France took an early lead. "The players are a bit more stressed but we still have a chance."

Bouchra Dehak, who was born in Morocco, admitted to nerves of his own and said it was "the hope of all Moroccans" that the country move on to Sunday's final against Argentina. Sara Deis, 26, originally from Tunisia, said before the kickoff that emotions were especially high because France was the opposing team.

"They will be beating their colonizers," she said in reference to the fact Morocco was under French rule for 44 years before gaining independence in 1956.

After the final whistle was blown, it wasn’t all gloom as some fans who gathered outside said they were proud Morocco had climbed such heights.

“It’s sad, but that's how it is .... We made it to the semifinals," said Issam Qa, 24, who is originally from Morocco. "It was the first time and a real feat. I hope that they come back and go all of the way next time."

Meanwhile in Toronto, fans at Real Sports bar donned Moroccan flags, jerseys and hats and sang the North African country’s national anthem.

Asmaa Boufrari, 28, of Mississauga, Ont., was one of dozens who lined up at the sports bar ahead of the 2 p.m. match. “We’re very proud of Morocco, obviously, for making it to this point,” said Boufrari, who lived in Morocco until she was 20.

“We reached this point, it doesn’t matter if we lose or win, at least we tried.”

Fabian Bakani was one of the few fans at Real Sports supporting France. “I’m French and I love the game; the team plays very well,” said Bakani, 26.

He said he has been looking forward to this point in the World Cup for some time and the chance to celebrate his country with friends.

“It’s a very very big game today,” said Bakani, who was confident France would win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2022.

— With files from Jessica Smith in Toronto.

---

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.