

The Canadian Press





Sports apparel giant Nike has permanently ended its sponsor partnership with Hockey Canada.

Nike was one of several major partners that paused its sponsorship deal with Canada's governing hockey body in 2022 amid heavy criticism of Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations and settlement payouts.

Nike's decision comes almost two weeks after equipment brand Bauer reinstated its partnership with Hockey Canada following the hiring of former Curling Canada chief executive officer Katherine Henderson as Hockey Canada president and CEO.

"Hockey Canada is appreciative of the long-standing partnership it had with Nike for over two decades and respects their decision not to continue as a Hockey Canada partner," the organization said in a statement.

"We are encouraged by the support of Bauer Hockey and their reinvestment in our partnership which signals a positive step forward."

In addition to Henderson's appointment, Hockey Canada has made several changes at the top as it tries to restore its image.

Its board of directors resigned last October along with interim chair Andrea Skinner. President and CEO Scott Smith also left the organization.

A new board of directors was named and Hugh Fraser, a retired judge, came on board as chair, and the federation has implemented many of the governance changes outlined in a damning independent report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2023.