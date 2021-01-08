Raptors guard Kyle Lowry to sit out against Sacramento for "personal reasons"
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) tries to get around New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 8, 2021 6:17PM EST
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry will sit out Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, with the team citing “personal reasons” on the pre-game injury report.
The six-time all-star has started all seven games this season for the Raptors, including Wednesday's 123-115 loss against the Phoenix Suns.
Lowry was hit in the face during the fourth quarter against the Suns while trying to defend Deandre Ayton. He stayed down for a minute but returned to the game and finished with 24 points.
The 34-year-old veteran is third on the team in scoring and first in assists this season, averaging 19.4 points and 7.4 assists per game this in a team-high 37 minutes of floor time.
The Raptors (1-6) enter Friday's game on a three-game losing streak.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 8, 2021.