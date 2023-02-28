

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Will Barton and, in turn, waived forward Juancho Hernangomez, the team announced Tuesday.

The six-foot-five, 180-pound Barton averaged 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 19.6 minutes across 40 games this season with the Washington Wizards.

Barton was waived by the Wizards on Feb. 21. After a 2021-22 campaign that saw him score 14.7 points per contest in 71 starts, he was traded to Washington by Denver in the off-season after seven-plus seasons with the Nuggets.

Barton carries career averages of 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 25.5 minutes in 663 games.

Hernangomez, who signed a one-year, US$2.2 million deal with the Raptors last summer, averaged 2.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 14.6 minutes in 42 games and 10 starts this season.

He has averaged 5.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 15.5 minutes in 339 games across his seven-year career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023.