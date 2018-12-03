

The Canadian Press





NEW YORK -- Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard has been named the NBA Eastern Conference player of the week.

Leonard averaged 29.3 points and nine rebounds last week as the Raptors won three times to extend their season-high winning streak to eight games.

He shot .536 (30-for-56) from the field, .368 (7-for-19) from three-point range and .875 (21-for-24) at the free throw line.

Leonard's week included a season-high 37 points on Thursday as Toronto defeated reigning NBA champion Golden State 131-128 in overtime at Scotiabank Arena.

Leonard earned the honour for the fifth time in his career, and first as a member of the Raptors. He last won the award Mar. 6, 2017 as a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

He is the second Raptor to win the award this season. Forward Pascal Siakam was named Eastern Conference player of the week on Nov. 12.

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap was named the Western Conference player of the week. The Raptors faced the Nuggets on Monday night.