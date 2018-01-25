Rogers CFO: Blue Jays not for sale, but stock price doesn't reflect team's value
TORONTO - Executives at Rogers Communications say there's no plan to sell the Toronto Blue Jays team.
Questions about the company's plans for Canada's only major league baseball team resurfaced late last year but Rogers executives have consistently said they want to maintain ties with the Jays.
The future of the Jays was raised on the Rogers fourth-quarter conference call.
Chief financial officer Anthony Staffieri said there are no plans to sell the Jays and Rogers management has been consistent on this point.
However, as he has said on previous occasions, Staffieri said that Rogers management would like to find a way for the value of the Blue Jays team to be reflected in the parent company's stock price.
Staffieri says he wouldn't say much more on the topic because anything that Rogers management says would fuel more speculation.