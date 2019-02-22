Senators trade centre Matt Duchene to Columbus for prospects, pick
Ottawa Senators center Matt Duchene (95) is defended by Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toews (19), Duncan Keith (2) and goaltender Cam Ward (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 8-7. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 1:15PM EST
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators have traded centre Matt Duchene to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Ottawa receives prospects Vitaly Abramov and Jonathan Davidsson, a first-round pick and another first-rounder if Duchene re-signs in Columbus.
Duchene will become an unrestricted free agent after this season.
Minor-league defenceman Julius Bergman also goes to the Blue Jackets.
The trade came hours before the teams were slated to face each other at the Canadian Tire Centre.
