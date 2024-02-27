

The Canadian Press





LAKELAND, Fla. - Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson has left the team to be with his family after his son, Toby, suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car on Sunday.

The four-year-old boy remained in critical condition at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital after being transported to the St. Petersburg, Fla., facility by medical helicopter, Clearwater Police said Tuesday in a news release.

“Thanks to the incredible work from Clearwater first responders, Toby is on the road to recovery and is surrounded by his family,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said in a statement. “Erik will be away from the team for a while, family comes first.

“Our love, support, and prayers are with Erik, (wife) Madison, Toby, and the entire Swanson family. Out of respect for Erik and his family, we're not going to comment further.”

Police and fire crews responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian call Sunday morning in Clearwater Beach involving a young boy who sustained potential life-threatening injuries, police said.

The child was struck by a 2024 Ford Expedition being operated by a valet driver near the Opal Sands Resort, according to an updated release issued by public information officer Rob Shaw.

The driver remained on scene and was co-operating with the investigation, the release said. Details on the injuries were not released.

The Blue Jays' player development complex in Dunedin, Fla., is about 10 kilometres away from the Clearwater Beach area.

Swanson, 30, made 69 relief appearances for the Blue Jays last season. He was 4-2 with a 2.97 earned-run average.

He spent his first four seasons in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners. Over his career, the six-foot-three right-hander is 8-14 with 10 saves and a 3.78 ERA in 195 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

With files from The Associated Press.