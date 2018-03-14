

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A union representing striking contract faculty, teaching assistants and other staff at York University is accusing the school of “needlessly prolonging” the labour dispute by refusing to return to the bargaining table.

Members of CUPE 3903 first walked off the job on March 5 after voting against what York described as its “final offer.”

The union did submit a counter proposal to the school‘s bargaining committee later that day, however it was promptly rejected and talks have not resumed since then.

In a letter sent to York University President and Vice-Chancellor Rhonda L. Lenton on Tuesday, CUPE 3903 Chairperson Devin Lefebvre says that the union “cannot, and will not, continue to bargain with ourselves” but “remains ready, willing and available to meet on short notice to continue negotiations.”

He said that the “sole impediment” to a resumption of talks so far has been the university’s refusal to meet.

“Earlier today, members of our executive and bargaining team spoke with the Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development, who expressed her belief that both sides need to resume bargaining for the good of the parties and for students,” the letter states. “Every day the strike continues is a day in which York University students are being short-changed by this administration. Given Minister Hunter’s express desire that the parties return to the bargaining table, I am therefore reiterating our bargaining team’s availability to resume bargaining on short notice and ask that you indicate your own bargaining team’s availability to do the same.”

York University has said that about 50 per cent of classes have been impacted by the ongoing work stoppage.

In a message posted to its website on Tuesday, the university accused the union of pushing for an unreasonable package of concessions, including wage increases of 3.5 per cent in each year of the agreement and a demand for 90 of its members to be transitioned into full-time faculty members over the life of the agreement. The university said that all together the demands would cost a total of $23 million, representing a 27 per cent increase on the cost of the last collective agreement.

“Something needs to change,” the message states. “For there to be any meaningful negotiations, the union must indicate that it is prepared to work within a realistic framework.

The university has said that it is willing to go to binding arbitration on the outstanding issues that remain.

The union, meanwhile, has said that it believes the resumption of negotiations is the only path forward.

In his letter, Lefebvre said that the union “attempted to provide a basis for the parties to resume negotiations” with its March 5 counter-offer and remains committed to returning to the table at any point.

Members of CUPE 3903 have been without a contract since Aug. 31.