Thunder GM Presti shies away from term 'rebuilding'
Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti speaks to the media during a news conference in Oklahoma City, after a whirlwind summer that saw the team trade stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cliff Brunt , The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 4:27PM EDT
Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti says he is looking forward to the challenges ahead.
Oklahoma City traded its two best players this season as All-Stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook departed. Also gone is a rising star in Jerami Grant.
The Thunder stocked up on future first-round draft picks. Presti also says he believes the deals netted some good players in Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Presti didn't say how long he expected the 34-year-old Paul to be in a Thunder uniform. Paul has three seasons left on his deal with a player option in 2021-22. He averaged 15.6 points and 8.2 assists last season with Houston.