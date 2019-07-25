

Cliff Brunt , The Associated Press





Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti says he is looking forward to the challenges ahead.

Oklahoma City traded its two best players this season as All-Stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook departed. Also gone is a rising star in Jerami Grant.

The Thunder stocked up on future first-round draft picks. Presti also says he believes the deals netted some good players in Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Presti didn't say how long he expected the 34-year-old Paul to be in a Thunder uniform. Paul has three seasons left on his deal with a player option in 2021-22. He averaged 15.6 points and 8.2 assists last season with Houston.