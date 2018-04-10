Jays' Morales put on 10-day DL with hamstring injury
Toronto Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales (8) follows through on his three-run home run in front of Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos, left, during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 5:54PM EDT
BALTIMORE -- The Toronto Blue Jays have placed first baseman Kendrys Morales on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring.
The injury occurred while Morales was running out a single in the second inning of Monday night's game against the Orioles. Morales remained on first base after being examined, but was replaced by a pinch runner after advancing to second on a fielder's choice.
Toronto manager John Gibbons expects Morales to return after the minimum stay on the DL, adding that Morales will likely start taking batting practice on Wednesday or Thursday.
Morales is batting .227 with one homer and six RBIs in eight games.
The Blue Jays filled the roster spot by recalling reliever Tim Mayza from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday. The left-hander was 1-0 with a 6.88 ERA over 17 innings for Toronto in 2017.
