Randal Grichuk, Aaron Sanchez lead Blue Jays past Athletics 7-1
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto Saturday April 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
David Alter, The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 6:35PM EDT
TORONTO - Randal Grichuk drove in a pair of runs and Aaron Sanchez allowed just two hits over five innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Oakland Athletics 7-1 on Saturday.
Grichuk and Brandon Drury each had three hits for Toronto (13-14).
Sanchez (3-1) was solid in his return to the mound after his last visit was cut short due to a broken fingernail. He pitched five innings and allowed just one run and two hits. He struck out four batters and walked four.
Ramon Laureano scored the only run for Oakland (14-15) after a throwing error was charged to Toronto shortstop Eric Sogard.
The Blue Jays roughed up A's pitcher Brett Anderson (3-2). He allowed six runs and ten hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched. He struck out two batters and walked two.
Teoscar Hernandez opened scoring for Toronto in the first inning with a fielders-choice RBI. A second run scored on the play when Athletics' second baseman Jurickson Profar threw the ball away on an attempt to end the inning on a double play. The error allowed Justin Smoak to score from third which gave Toronto a 2-0 lead.
More Blue Jays News
- Randal Grichuk, Aaron Sanchez lead Blue Jays past Athletics 7-1
- Drury belts two-run walkoff homer to give Jays a 4-2 win in Guerrero's debut
- Top-ranked prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set for much-anticipated Blue Jays debut
- Jays callup Guerrero joins list of hyped international baseball prospects
- Blue Jays call up top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for Friday's game
Top Sports News
- Portland scores two highlight-reel goals in 2-1 victory over Toronto FC
- Humboldt Broncos player returns home for first time since crash
- Iowa State WR Hakeem Butler to Arizona to begin 4th round of NFL draft
- DeRozan, Spurs prepared for pressure of Game 7 in Denver
- Maple Leafs loan Trevor Moore, Michael Hutchinson to Marlies for AHL playoffs