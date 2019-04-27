

David Alter, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Randal Grichuk drove in a pair of runs and Aaron Sanchez allowed just two hits over five innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Oakland Athletics 7-1 on Saturday.

Grichuk and Brandon Drury each had three hits for Toronto (13-14).

Sanchez (3-1) was solid in his return to the mound after his last visit was cut short due to a broken fingernail. He pitched five innings and allowed just one run and two hits. He struck out four batters and walked four.

Ramon Laureano scored the only run for Oakland (14-15) after a throwing error was charged to Toronto shortstop Eric Sogard.

The Blue Jays roughed up A's pitcher Brett Anderson (3-2). He allowed six runs and ten hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched. He struck out two batters and walked two.

Teoscar Hernandez opened scoring for Toronto in the first inning with a fielders-choice RBI. A second run scored on the play when Athletics' second baseman Jurickson Profar threw the ball away on an attempt to end the inning on a double play. The error allowed Justin Smoak to score from third which gave Toronto a 2-0 lead.