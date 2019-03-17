

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Jason Adam from the Kansas City Royals on Sunday for cash considerations.

Adam, 27, had a 6.12 earned-run average in 32.1 innings pitched last season with the Royals. He also had 37 strikeouts and 15 walks.

Over six minor-league campaigns, the six-foot-four, 225-pound pitcher has a 4.28 ERA and 485 strikeouts over 566 innings pitched.