Toronto Blue Jays eliminated from playoffs
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2023 8:54AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 4, 2023 7:31PM EDT
The Toronto Blue Jays have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs, losing in the American League wild-card round for the second consecutive year.
The Blue Jays lost 2-0 to the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Wednesday.
Toronto was also knocked out in the wild-card round by the Seattle Mariners last year.
The Twins will face the Houston Astros in the AL Division series.
More to come...
