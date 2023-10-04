The Toronto Blue Jays have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs, losing in the American League wild-card round for the second consecutive year.

The Blue Jays lost 2-0 to the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of the best-of-three series on Wednesday.

Toronto was also knocked out in the wild-card round by the Seattle Mariners last year.

The Twins will face the Houston Astros in the AL Division series.

