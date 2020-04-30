

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC has reached agreement on a new long-term deal with midfielder Marky Delgado.

Just 24, the Californian has already played 182 MLS regular-season and playoff games with all but 37 of those in Toronto colours. But his future with the franchise was put in question after Delgado, entering the last year of his contract, tweeted “Final year, let's enjoy it” during pre-season in late January.

General manager Ali Curtis says any doubt has been removed, with a new contract awaiting league approval.

“For all intents and purposes, we've reached agreement,” Curtis told the Footy Talks podcast.

Delgado helps keep the ball moving in the Toronto midfield, playing an important linking role.

“Marky is a talented player ... Marky's been a really big part of the success of TFC. And age is on his side as well,” Curtis added. “He's young, he stays healthy, takes care of his body.

“And so Marky was a player that we identified early on, that this is a player that it's important we try to extend him and get a long-term deal.”

Delgado made US$253,000 last season, which ranked 16th among TFC players.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2020.