Kadri, Marner lead Leafs over Bruins for ninth straight home win
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri (43) celebrates his goal with teammate centre Mitchell Marner (16) as Boston Bruins centre Riley Nash (20) skates off during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, February 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 24, 2018 10:05PM EST
TORONTO - Ron Hainsey scored the winner as the Toronto Maple Leafs edged the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Saturday night at Air Canada Centre.
Hainsey's one-timed a William Nylander pass past Tuuka Rask with 1:23 remaining in regulation for this fourth goal of the season.
The win moves Toronto (39-20-5) ahead of Boston (37-14-8) for the second seed in the Atlantic Division by a single point. However, the Bruins have five games in hand on the Maple Leafs.
The Maple Leafs also matched their franchise-best home win streak at nine games with the victory.
Nazem Kadri netted a pair for Toronto while Mitch Marner added a goal and three assists. Nylander finished with two assists and Frederik Andersen, who entered the game with a 9-1-0 record in 10 career starts against the Bruins, stopped 23 shots.
Brad Marchand scored twice and Jake DeBrusk had the other Bruins goals. Rask made 32 saves. Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak each had two assists.
More Maple Leafs News
- Kadri, Marner lead Leafs over Bruins for ninth straight home win
- Status of Auston Matthews unknown after taking hit in Thursday's game
- Bozak scores shootout winner as Maple Leafs top Islanders 4-3
- Frederik Andersen stops 40 shots as Maple Leafs win 1-0 over Panthers
- Leafs trade forward Eric Fehr to San Jose for seventh round draft pick
Top Sports News
- Canada's Justin Kripps finishes sixth in Olympic four-man bobsled final
- Eugenie Bouchard and U.S. Tennis Association settle lawsuit over slip-and-fall
- Full IOC membership votes to uphold Russian ban
- Canada's men's hockey team beats Czechs 6-4 to win bronze medal
- Kim Boutin named Canada's flag-bearer for closing ceremony