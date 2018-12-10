Leafs acquire defenceman Oleksy from Ducks in exchange for forward Cracknell
Washington Capitals' Mike Green bottom skates towards teammate Steven Oleksy as he celebrates his game winning shoot-out goal against the Winnipeg Jets to win 4-3 in pre-season NHL hockey action in Belleville, Ontario on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 9:23PM EST
The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenceman Steven Oleksy on Monday in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks.
Forward Adam Cracknell was sent to Anaheim. Both players have played exclusively in the American Hockey League this season.
The 32-year-old Oleksy collected two assists in 15 games with the San Diego Gulls this year. He signed with Anaheim as a free agent on July 1, 2017.
Oleksy has 109 points in 388 career AHL games, including 20 with the Marlies during the 2016-17 season. He also has three goals and 17 assists in 73 career NHL games with Washington (2012-2015) and Pittsburgh (2016-17).
Cracknell was selected by Calgary in the ninth round (279th overall) of the 2004 NHL draft. He has three goals in 14 games with the Marlies this season.
The 33-year-old has 21 goals and 22 assists in 208 career NHL games with St. Louis, Columbus, Vancouver, Edmonton, Dallas and the New York Rangers and has one goal in 10 career Stanley Cup playoff games with the Blues.
More Maple Leafs News
- Leafs acquire defenceman Oleksy from Ducks in exchange for forward Cracknell
- Leafs sign defenceman Calle Rosen to one-way two-year extension
- Maple Leafs forward Hyman suspended two games for hit on Bruins' McAvoy
- Andersen pulled as Bruins' firepower downs Toronto 6-3
- Leafs Nylander, Kapanen involved in minor crash after practice
Top Sports News
- Toronto FC sets stage for player acquisition in allocation deal with San Jose
- Former Toronto defensive co-ordinator Corey Chamblin named Argos head coach
- Raptors lose to the Bucks for the second time this season, 104-99
- Featherweight champ Max Holloway hammers Brian Ortega en route to TKO at UFC 231
- Canada's Nelson impresses in short-notice UFC fight despite second-round loss